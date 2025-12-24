Cat-Back Vs. Axle-Back Exhaust Systems: What's The Difference?

You're looking to add a bit of performance to your vehicle and have decided to switch to an aftermarket exhaust, but the sheer number of terms being thrown around can be confusing. Two you've likely come across are axle-back and cat-back exhausts, both of which modify your car's stock exhaust system. The two names are largely self-explanatory: cat-back exhausts replace the stock exhaust system from the catalytic converter to the tailpipe, while axle-back systems replace only the section from the rear axle on back.

An aftermarket cat-back system improves throttle response, offers power gains, and produces a deeper, sportier exhaust note. Cat-back systems usually feature a larger-diameter mid-pipe to improve the flow of exhaust gases from the catalytic converter. While installing a cat-back system typically requires a few tools and access to a lift, most cat-backs don't need a tune to hit maximum performance. Cat-back exhausts typically add between 5 and 15 horsepower, depending on engine size, and can also reduce weight. Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained demonstrated this by showing that his titanium exhaust weighed roughly one-third as much as the stock system. Titanium also has the benefit of being rust-resistant.

An axle-back system, meanwhile, is largely more show than go. It enhances a vehicle's exhaust note — usually a deep tone — but offers little to no measurable performance improvement, with gains ranging from 1 to 5 horsepower, depending on engine output. An axle-back exhaust, however, is likely to be cheaper than a cat-back system, with the latter typically costing around 1½ times as much.