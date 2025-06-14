Can A Cat-Back Exhaust Increase HP Without A Tune?

The auto world can be a fairly feline-friendly place, with Hellcats, Cougars, Jaguars, Panthers, Tigers, and more all known for prowling the streets. While a cat-back exhaust is actually a different kind of animal, it's pretty popular in its own right –- and with good reason. Cat-back exhausts, which upgrade exhaust systems from the catalytic converter on back, can be a quick way to increase the power and efficiency of internal combustion engines.

Plus, no extra engine tuning is needed. It can certainly help, but many gearheads say you can generally just bolt on these performance enhancers and go, since they are installed after the catalytic converter and not monitored by the ECU.

Now, it's true that cat-back exhausts can occasionally be found on some new cars, such as the 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition. However, it's the aftermarket where they're especially prevalent. For one thing, they're relatively inexpensive, with setups from the likes of MagnaFlow and Summit Racing starting under $450. They can be effective as well, with MagnaFlow claiming that their products offer power gains in the average range of 10%. Checking the forums shows a much wider range of increases, so this could be a classic case of YMMV — your mileage may vary.