These US States Have The Strictest Vehicle Modification Laws That Could Get You Fined
So, you finally got that Honda Civic you've had your eyes on. It's not all that impressive at the moment, but it will be once you pimp it out to look and sound the way you want it to. It's time to plan those modifications.
Not so fast. Depending on where you live, certain vehicle modifications could you get heavy fines or even a trip to jail, due to some very strict laws. But that's reasonable, isn't it? Automobile manufacturers have to follow stringent guidelines to make sure that they are producing cars that are roadworthy and safe. So, surely, these strict laws we refer to must have to do with modifications that would make the vehicle dangerous to drive, right? Right?
Well, not so much. We've found that most of the strictest penalties have to do more with noise than anything else. There are some safety-related restrictions on the list having to do with things like window tint, but the strictest vehicle modification laws mostly are about noise levels and emission systems. The strictest states, in our opinion and according to our research, are Texas, New Jersey, California, Arizona, and New York. Texas and New Jersey will hit you with some massive fines for illegal modifications, while New Jersey, California, and Arizona might send you to jail. But New York tops them all.
Expect to empty your wallet in Texas and New Jersey
We have to admit that laws that restrict how noisy cars can be aren't all bad. There's nothing like settling down on the couch to take an afternoon nap, only to be awakened by the thumping bass emanating from a passing car. On the other hand, we can relate to the temptation to trick out an empty trunk or cargo area with some big speakers and subwoofers.
But Texas doesn't play that. If the sound from your car's audio system is louder than 68 decibels within 15 feet of the vehicle, that is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine that can range from $50 all the way to $1,000. And that's just the first offense. Each offense after the first one can earn you a fine of up to $2,000. So, super-expensive audio modifications may not be worth it in Texas.
New Jersey doesn't take kindly to modifications that make your car louder, either. Jersey state law (PDF) doesn't let you install muffler cut-outs or bypasses, or any modification "which amplifies or increases the noise emitted by the motor or muffler of such vehicle above that emitted by the muffler originally installed on the vehicle." But what you really want to watch out for if you've modified your muffler are the local county and town noise ordinances around the state. In some communities, you can be fined up to $3,000 for a car that's too loud. New Jersey isn't just about fines when it comes to muffler modifications. State law says that modding your ride out with muffler cut-outs, bypasses, similar devices, or anything else that makes your car's muffler louder can land you 30 days in jail — and that's on top of a $500 fine.
California and Arizona might haul you to jail
California is another state where illegally modding your car can land you in the hoosegow. They take emissions and noise violations pretty seriously in Cali, so illegally modding your exhaust system, installing specific turbochargers, or remapping your engine can get your car impounded, earn you a $1,000 fine, and bring you criminal charges. You can also go to jail if the mods on your car make it look too much like a law enforcement vehicle (installing emergency lights, for instance).
Arizona may throw you in prison for up to two and a half years if you modify or remove the VIN from your vehicle. But that's reasonable. After all, we can't think of a non-shady reason to take the VIN off of your car. Doing that usually accompanies another, more serious crime. But that's not the only car mod that can earn you prison time in the Sunset State.
Arizona couldn't let itself be outdone by its neighbor California when it comes to emissions, so it has made modifying your car's emissions system a Class 2 misdemeanor. A Class 2 in Arizona can get you up to four months in jail. We can't see someone getting the maximum jail time for a muffler mod, but we're not lawyers and nothing we're writing here is legal advice. We seriously doubt the judge is going to accept your printed-out Jalopnik article as evidence at trial.
New York is on a whole other level
So far, we've talked about states that will fine you thousands of dollars, impound your car, or even throw you in jail for illegally modding your car. Meanwhile, New York was saying, "Hold my beer." To say New York isn't friendly to vehicle modifications would be an understatement. Even fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror could be a mod too far. If a cop believes they are partially blocking your view, he can pull you over and cite you. But wait, it gets so much worse. The cops can impound your car if the window tint is too dark. And since your car can be impounded for this, it can also be used as grounds to search your vehicle.
If you're caught illegally modifying your muffler or some other part of your exhaust system, you could be slapped with a $1,000 fine and be carted off to jail for 30 days. New York City is even more serious about noise. If your muffler is too loud, often a result of modifications, you could get fined a minimum $800 by the city, but that fine can go all the way up to $2,625. But NYC has no mercy for any noisy vehicle, whether that noise is the result of mods or not. For example, you can get fined up to $3,000 if you're caught by a noise-detecting camera honking for a non-emergency reason.
Wait, what's this about noise-detecting cameras? Yes, that's a thing now in NYC, and has been since 2023. These devices are activated by noises above 85 decibels and snap a photo of the license plate of the offending vehicle. So, it's a lot easier now to get caught with your modded muffler in the Big Apple.
Other vehicle modifications that could get you fined in these states
There are plenty of other vehicle modifications that could get you a ticket, depending on where you live. New Jersey prohibits bumpers with less than 16 inches of clearance, vehicles that are taller than 15 feet and 6 inches, and window tint of any darkness on the windshield and front windows. Not to mention, even front lift blocks are illegal. New York has similar laws about bumpers and vehicle suspension. But it is also illegal to have a plastic transparent cover for your license plate, or a frame that covers any of the numbers or letters. That even includes the little part on the bottom that says "Empire State".
All of those modifications are also illegal in California. But Cali adds to the list radar detectors, laser jammers, and those cool neon lights that are installed under your car. Also, you can't use lamps that shine farther than 300 feet or more than two spotlights.
If you want to avoid drawing the attention of the cops, it's best to keep the volume on the stereo down to a reasonable level, don't tint your windows very dark, and avoid loud muffler modifications altogether. But we can't stress enough that none of this is legal advice, and we are not legal experts. Laws vary from state to state and even from city to city. So do your research on the laws where you live before you pimp your ride.