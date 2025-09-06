These US States Have The Strictest Vehicle Modification Laws That Could Get You Fined

So, you finally got that Honda Civic you've had your eyes on. It's not all that impressive at the moment, but it will be once you pimp it out to look and sound the way you want it to. It's time to plan those modifications.

Not so fast. Depending on where you live, certain vehicle modifications could you get heavy fines or even a trip to jail, due to some very strict laws. But that's reasonable, isn't it? Automobile manufacturers have to follow stringent guidelines to make sure that they are producing cars that are roadworthy and safe. So, surely, these strict laws we refer to must have to do with modifications that would make the vehicle dangerous to drive, right? Right?

Well, not so much. We've found that most of the strictest penalties have to do more with noise than anything else. There are some safety-related restrictions on the list having to do with things like window tint, but the strictest vehicle modification laws mostly are about noise levels and emission systems. The strictest states, in our opinion and according to our research, are Texas, New Jersey, California, Arizona, and New York. Texas and New Jersey will hit you with some massive fines for illegal modifications, while New Jersey, California, and Arizona might send you to jail. But New York tops them all.