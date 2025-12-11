I Need To Upgrade My Subaru Outback To Something Bigger! What Car Should I Buy?

Adam is from Minneapolis and his family is expanding, and his 2019 Outback is going to feel a bit cramped. He wants something bigger with good safety ratings that can still tackle Minnesota winters. With a budget of up to $50,000, what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

Hi! I'm having a second child this summer and looking to upgrade our current daily driver (2019 outback) have to something a bit bigger to fit two parents, two children under 3, and a medium sized dog (50 lbs). We live in Minneapolis, so AWD for winter purposes is essential as the alley system that connects driveways are plowed last and our slab is at the valley of two hills.

I've read this website's opinions on the Minivan/3 Row SUV debate and am agnostic on either side. I did check out the Ascent, but didn't really care for it.

We don't do a bunch of daily driving, but often travel to rural MN/WI to visit family/outings (roads in winter often plowed, but hard packed snow is common).

Must Haves: AWD/FWD; good safety rating; reliable; comfortable driver's seat for 3+ hour drives; heated seats; good record in snow.

Nice to Have: Heated Steering wheel; center console screen not too big (if applicable); good fuel economy (for the segment); remote start installed (if used).

Budget – up to $50,000 would prefer new, but could be swayed to a nice used model.

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $50,000

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: AWD, comfortable seats, good safety

Doesn't want: Anything unreliable