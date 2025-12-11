I Need To Upgrade My Subaru Outback To Something Bigger! What Car Should I Buy?
Adam is from Minneapolis and his family is expanding, and his 2019 Outback is going to feel a bit cramped. He wants something bigger with good safety ratings that can still tackle Minnesota winters. With a budget of up to $50,000, what car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario.
Hi! I'm having a second child this summer and looking to upgrade our current daily driver (2019 outback) have to something a bit bigger to fit two parents, two children under 3, and a medium sized dog (50 lbs). We live in Minneapolis, so AWD for winter purposes is essential as the alley system that connects driveways are plowed last and our slab is at the valley of two hills.
I've read this website's opinions on the Minivan/3 Row SUV debate and am agnostic on either side. I did check out the Ascent, but didn't really care for it.
We don't do a bunch of daily driving, but often travel to rural MN/WI to visit family/outings (roads in winter often plowed, but hard packed snow is common).
Must Haves: AWD/FWD; good safety rating; reliable; comfortable driver's seat for 3+ hour drives; heated seats; good record in snow.
Nice to Have: Heated Steering wheel; center console screen not too big (if applicable); good fuel economy (for the segment); remote start installed (if used).
Budget – up to $50,000 would prefer new, but could be swayed to a nice used model.
Expert 1: Tom McParland - Just Buy The Minivan
Adam, if you are looking for the ideal family car, you already know what I am going to say...just buy the damn minivan. Anything else is an exercise in aesthetics over function. Cushy seats up front, power sliding doors, and plenty of room for the family. If you are going to be stuck in a three-hour slog, do it in comfort. Of course, if you need an AWD minivan, there is only one choice, the Toyota Sienna. While this is arguably the best van on the market, with it's excellent build quality and hybrid powerplant, the downside is that these are in incredibly high demand, and they get a bit pricey.
Within 200 miles of you, there are fewer than 40, AWD Siennas priced under $55,000. Many of those cars are "stock photo" ads where often a dealer has an allocated car that is inbound, but it already has reserved it for a customer. If you manage to grab something that is actually available, don't expect much of a deal on it. Here is a 2026 XLE in white for just a tad over $50,000
Expert 2: Amber DaSilva - Meet the new boss
It sounds like you like your Outback, Adam, but you just need a little extra room. Well, it seems Subaru had you in mind when designing the latest version of your car, because for 2026 the Outback gets even bigger and boxier. The enthusiast crowd may whine and bemoan the death of the station wagon, but you're actually a buyer — and it sounds like this is what you want.
I haven't gotten a chance to drive the new Outback yet myself, but Andy swears by it. Kind of weird, in fact, that he's not recommending it below. Maybe he doesn't have your best interests at heart. I do, and Subaru does, because the kind folks in Ebisu designed a new Outback just for you — and I'm just here to recommend it to you.
Think about how nice it would be. No need to figure out another automaker's arcane infotainment, no need to sort out some newfangled driver-assist system that doesn't play nice with your muscle memory. Just the same car you already like, but a little better suited to your current needs.
Here's one at a dealer near you, under your budget, but you can really take your pick here. Find a color and trim you like, get the options you really want, and you'll almost certainly get something that works for you.
Expert 3: Andy Kalmowitz - Santa Fe All Day
Adam, you and your family are the perfect candidates for about a million cars out there right now. Hell, even the 2026 Subaru Outback that Amber suggested would fit your needs like a glove. I should know. I drove it, and I'm the one who said she should suggest it to you, and I gave her that gift because I'm selfish. You see, I saved the slightly better option for myself: the 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid.
This is a vehicle that truly has and does everything you need. Personally, I'd opt for the top-down Calligraphy Hybrid all-wheel-drive, which is jam-packed with every conceivable convenience, safety and luxury feature you can think of, but it's going to be slightly above your budget at $52,230, including destination. Still, that's pretty close, and you can always go for the non-hybrid or a less luxurious trim. If you do go for the hybrid, though, you're getting a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four mated up to an electric motor and 1.5 kWh battery that puts out a total of 231 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. Those are really healthy power numbers, but because it's a hybrid, you're still getting 35 mpg city, 34 highway and 34 combined with AWD. That's mighty impressive.
When it comes to comfort, this thing is aces in both the first and second row of seats, which are aided by the fact that their captain's chairs in the Calligraphy. That means your kids will be spread out enough so as not to fight with each other. Of course, you'll also have plenty of creature comforts like heated seats and a heated steering wheel. Hell, the screen isn't even that big by modern standards — just 12.3 inches.Adam, you've got a lot of options here, but the Santa Fe Hybrid is the one to get.