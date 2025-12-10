Head Of Nissan America Says The Company Needs A 'North Star'

Nissan's new global CEO may be trying to cut costs anywhere he can, but he's not the only person fighting an uphill battle within the company. The American chairman of Nissan, Christian Meunier, is fighting just as hard for market share on our shores. From the Wall Street Journal:

When Christian Meunier took over Nissan's Americas business at the start of the year, he said the company was lost.

"There was no North Star. There was no vision. There was no direction," Meunier said in an interview

...

The automaker has struggled to find direction since the arrest of its longtime chief executive, Carlos Ghosn, in 2018. Its plight—as Japan's No. 3 carmaker—became so dire that the Japanese government last year encouraged a rushed merger with its stronger rival Honda, but the tie-up fell apart.

Meunier's task is turning around the company in its biggest market, the U.S. Sales have fallen about 40% over the past decade, and its share of the market has dwindled to 6.4%, from a peak of 8.4% in 2017, according to Cox Automotive. Nissan dealers often struggle with higher inventory levels than their competitors and frequently have to discount products to get them off the lot and earn volume bonuses from the automaker.