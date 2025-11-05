Toyota And Lexus Recall More Than 1 Million Cars For Faulty Backup Cameras

This year has been rife with Ford recalls, but it seems Toyota is doing its best to catch up late in the year. While Ford has issued more than 100 recalls in 2025, Toyota is swinging back with sheer scale: A single recall encompassing 1,025,000 cars across Toyota, Lexus and even Subaru. Luckily for both Toyota and car owners, the recall is a simple software update, but it's still likely to be a massive headache for the automaker — you have to go to the dealership for the update, which isn't as convenient as an over-the-air fix.

The issue comes from the backup cameras on the affected vehicles, which may not display the rear view properly, either not showing anything at all, or freezing on a frame. Since backup cameras have been mandatory in the U.S. since 2018, even a little software glitch like this can mean a recall. Affected cars will get their Parking Assist ECU updated with software that fixes the glitch.