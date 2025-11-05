Toyota And Lexus Recall More Than 1 Million Cars For Faulty Backup Cameras
This year has been rife with Ford recalls, but it seems Toyota is doing its best to catch up late in the year. While Ford has issued more than 100 recalls in 2025, Toyota is swinging back with sheer scale: A single recall encompassing 1,025,000 cars across Toyota, Lexus and even Subaru. Luckily for both Toyota and car owners, the recall is a simple software update, but it's still likely to be a massive headache for the automaker — you have to go to the dealership for the update, which isn't as convenient as an over-the-air fix.
The issue comes from the backup cameras on the affected vehicles, which may not display the rear view properly, either not showing anything at all, or freezing on a frame. Since backup cameras have been mandatory in the U.S. since 2018, even a little software glitch like this can mean a recall. Affected cars will get their Parking Assist ECU updated with software that fixes the glitch.
Even Subaru isn't unscathed
The list of affected vehicles is going below the fold here, because it is long. The full range of affected Toyotas, Lexii, and Subarus is:
- 2023-2025 Lexus ES
- 2023-2025 Lexus ES Hybrid
- 2024-2025 Lexus GX
- 2024-2025 Lexus LC
- 2024-2025 Lexus LC Hybrid
- 2023-2025 Lexus LS
- 2023-2025 Lexus LS Hybrid
- 2022-2025 Lexus LX
- 2025 Lexus LX Hybrid
- 2022-2025 Lexus NX
- 2022-2025 Lexus NX Hybrid
- 2023 Lexus NX Plug-In Hybrid
- 2023-2026 Lexus RX
- 2023-2025 Lexus RX Hybrid
- 2024-2026 Lexus RX Plug-In Hybrid
- 2023-2025 Lexus RZ
- 2024-2026 Lexus TX
- 2024-2026 Lexus TX Hybrid
- 2024-2026 Lexus TX Plug-In Hybrid
- 2023-2025 Subaru Solterra
- 2023-2025 Toyota BZ4x
- 2025-2026 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2023-2026 Toyota Crown
- 2025 Toyota Crown Signia
- 2024-2026 Toyota Grand Highlander
- 2024-2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
- 2023-2025 Toyota Highlander
- 2023-2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2024-2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2023-2025 Toyota Mirai
- 2023-2025 Toyota Prius
- 2025 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid
- 2023-2024 Toyota Prius Prime
- 2023-2025 Toyota RAV4
- 2023-2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid
- 2023-2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime
- 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid
- 2023-2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid
If you own any of the affected cars, check out NHTSA's recall page. You'll be getting a warning in the mail later in December, but there's no reason not to jump on the fix as early as you can. Maybe you can beat the million-car rush, and actually get your update in a timely manner.