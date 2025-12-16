Triumph Thruxton 400 Brings Vintage Racer Looks To The Beginner Bike Market

Triumph has been on a roll lately. The company revamped its Bonnevilles, introduced a new contender to the middleweight naked throne, and built a pair of even more track-ready Street Triples, but it seems the folks in Hinckley aren't done. Today, they've brought us something fans have been waiting for since the original release of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 way back in 2023: The Thruxton 400. The bike everyone expected is here, but it's more than just a Speed 400 with a fairing slapped on the front.

The Thruxton still uses the Speed's 398 cc single-cylinder engine, but the mill gets a new cam that bumps horsepower to a claimed 41.4 at 9,000 RPMs — though torque is unchanged at 27.7 ft-lbs. The Speed's handlebars are replaced with more Thruxton-apropriate clip-ons, while the footpegs are moved back and up to match. Suspension on the Thruxton is unique, with 43mm forks offering 5.3 inches of travel up front and a preload-adjustable monoshock with 5.1 inches of travel in the rear, and that preload adjustment will come in handy if you pull off the rear cowl to expose the pillion seat hidden beneath. That cowl's not all that big, though, so don't assume the seat beneath it will be the absolute apex of passenger comfort.