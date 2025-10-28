2026 Triumph Trident 800 Could Take The Middleweight Naked Throne

The middleweight naked motorcycle segment is so hot right now. The Suzuki GSX-8 platform is the company's bestseller, the Yamaha MT-07 is a mainstay of streets everywhere, and the Honda CB750 Hornet may well be the best new bike of 2025. But those bikes are all have 270-degree parallel-twin engines, a layout that's quickly becoming the motorcycling equivalent of a turbocharged two-liter four-cylinder — practical and peppy enough, but not incredibly interesting. It seems it's up to Triumph, then, to give the middleweight segment something that really stands out: An 800 cc, 113 horsepower middleweight naked with a three-cylinder headlight and a classically stylish round headlight, all for under $10,000. This is the Triumph Trident 800, and it may just take the middleweight crown.

Now, the erudite among you might notice that Triumph already has a triple-powered middleweight: The Street Triple, which has long been a favorite of street-and-track riders. Triumph says the Trident is meant for a more casual rider, someone who wants something less hard-edged than the Street Triple, but the company has made one other big move to differentiate the two. For 2026, the entry-level Street Triple 765 R leaves the lineup, leaving only the $12,995 Street Triple 765 RS bearing the name. With $3,000 between the two bikes, they shouldn't cannibalize each other's sales too much.