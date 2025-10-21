Triumph Updates Bonneville Line For 2026 With Cruise Control And Weight Reduction

To many buyers, the Triumph Bonneville — really, the company's entire Modern Classics line — is Triumph. Those vintage lines, the approachable seating position, the big torquey two-cylinder engines — they're what comes to mind for many when they think not only of Triumph, but of motorcycling writ large. So when the company goes to update those bikes, it's always very careful not to mess with a good thing. With the new changes for 2026, it looks like Triumph's pulled that off.

For 2026, Triumph is updating nearly all of its Bonnevilles: The Bonneville T100, T120, T120 Black, Bobber, Speedmaster, and the Bonnie-based Scrambler 900 and Scrambler 1200 XE. The middle-tier Scrambler 1200 X is curiously absent from the list, though the bike has the same "Offer Available" banner on Triumph's website as all the soon-to-be-updated models. It's possible that Triumph could cut the model from its lineup entirely, leaving nothing between the 900 and the 1200 XE.