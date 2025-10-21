Triumph Updates Bonneville Line For 2026 With Cruise Control And Weight Reduction
To many buyers, the Triumph Bonneville — really, the company's entire Modern Classics line — is Triumph. Those vintage lines, the approachable seating position, the big torquey two-cylinder engines — they're what comes to mind for many when they think not only of Triumph, but of motorcycling writ large. So when the company goes to update those bikes, it's always very careful not to mess with a good thing. With the new changes for 2026, it looks like Triumph's pulled that off.
For 2026, Triumph is updating nearly all of its Bonnevilles: The Bonneville T100, T120, T120 Black, Bobber, Speedmaster, and the Bonnie-based Scrambler 900 and Scrambler 1200 XE. The middle-tier Scrambler 1200 X is curiously absent from the list, though the bike has the same "Offer Available" banner on Triumph's website as all the soon-to-be-updated models. It's possible that Triumph could cut the model from its lineup entirely, leaving nothing between the 900 and the 1200 XE.
The biggest updates
The Triumph Scrambler 900 gets the biggest updates, all the way down to what Triumph claims is a totally redesigned steel frame. That frame sits on updated 43-mm Showa forks and preload-adjustable piggyback rear shocks, bolts to a new aluminum swingarm, and the whole assembly sits on new aluminum wheels and stops with a larger 12.6-inch front brake disc that's gripped by a radial-mounted four-piston caliper. That's a lot of new bike to wrap around the same 900-cc engine, still good for 64 horsepower and 59 lb-ft of torque, but it all comes at a cost: The outgoing Scrambler 900's gorgeous Kingfisher Blue paint is gone, replaced for the U.S. market with just matte green and gloss gray. Pour one out for a great color.
Updates to the Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster, while not quite as intense as those of the Scrambler 900, are still some of the biggest changes in the range. They get larger 3.7-gallon fuel tanks, paired with updated bodywork that ties into the new tank stripes. Both also get wider, more comfortable seats, as well as lighter aluminum wheels and standard cruise control. The cruiser-styled Speedmaster also gets straighter handlebars, which Triumph claims are more ergonomic than the outgoing bike.
Changes across the lineup, too
The Scrambler 900, Bonneville Bobber, and Bonneville Speedmaster aren't the only bikes to get updates, though. The Bonneville T100, T120, T120 Black, and Scrambler XE get some tech updates too — updates shared with the other three, alongside their bigger changes. All bikes now hide an inertial measurement unit beneath their vintage bodywork, allowing for the sorts of IMU-enabled wizardry that's getting increasingly common on other bikes: Cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control. All Bonnevilles now also come with cruise control, LED lighting, and USB-C charging ports. Yes, it's finally time to ditch those USB-A cables.
The updated Bonnevilles and Scramblers keep their vintage lines, but tuck some helpful new tech behind that retro metalwork. While not all updates are as intense as the Scrambler 900, Bobber, and Speedmaster, all are definitely appreciated to bring the bikes up to par with what modern consumers want for their money. Triumph has promised that this will be a big year for the company, with a whole suite of new and updated bikes, and things are looking promising already. I can't wait to see where the company goes from here.