Triumph Street Triple 765 RX And Moto2 Editions Are The Most Race-Ready Street Triples Yet

For a moment, recently, it seemed like Triumph was backing off of track performance. First the Daytona 765 died, replaced by the more approachable Daytona 660, then the entry-level Street Triple R left the lineup as the more street-oriented Trident 800 entered. But it seems the company isn't done with track days yet, because it's launching two new limited-run versions of the Street Triple that are even more track-focused than ever: The one-year-only Street Triple 765 RX, and the 1,000-bikes-only Street Triple 765 Moto2.

Both new versions of the Street Triple are based on the current RS, but wear some new hardware to cater them towards track use. The RS's Showa front suspension is replaced with an Öhlins fork adjustable for compression damping, rebound damping, and preload — matching the RS's remote-reservoir Öhlins rear shock — and a unique upper yoke on the triple tree that accommodates a new set of clip-on bars.