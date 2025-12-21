Why This Vintage Fix For Sun Glare Still Divides Classic Car Fans

Vintage and classic cars aren't the most practical of choices in the modern world. They don't pack clever safety systems, nor do they sport the same kinds of creature comforts and technical advancements that many of us now consider must-haves. But for all of their weaknesses, they sure do look cool. Classic cars somehow managed to make art out of anything, be it an Art Deco door handle, a flowing chrome grille, or an external metal sun visor. The latter is our focus here, and while once popular, it's a classic car accessory that's now been largely forgotten.

Modern cars obviously still have sun visors, little flip-down fabric covered ones that fit into the headlining just above and in front of us, but wind back the years, and sun visors were very different indeed. The sun visor originated over 100 years ago, when the Ford Model T was still selling in showrooms. It was during these early days of mass car production that automakers and consumers alike began thinking not only about how cars work and how to produce them efficiently, but also how they could also be made more practical.

Sun visors seemed like a logical addition to the car recipe. However, rather than being mounted as they are in modern times, the original sun visor was a windscreen-wide piece that sat on the outside of the car. As the decades progressed, so did the visor, with some models then adorning huge metal external visors. Here's the thing: these old-school visors now divide the opinions of enthusiasts. Some love them and will pay handsomely to equip one to their classic, whereas others believe they are one of the dumbest automotive accessories out there and serve only to detract from the car's overall appearance.