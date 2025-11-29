5 Old School Car Accessories No One Uses Anymore

Remember when people used to wear gloves just to drive? Yeah, neither do we. But gloves were a common driving accessory at one time. We suspect it was mostly a style choice. It's not as if people's hands were more delicate back then. However, driving gloves are but one item in a long line of car accessories that have long since fallen out of use. There's a reason, after all, why your parents refer to the 12V outlets in your car as "cigarette lighters". That's because they used to hold actual cigarette lighters.

One of the more interesting car accessories, in our opinion, was the car phone. Before everyone adopted the digital leash known as the smartphone, successful businessmen needed some way to make and receive phone calls while they were on the road. And thus, the car phone was born. It became quite the status symbol for the wealthy until Steve Jobs came along and ruined it for them by introducing the iPhone. Soon, everyone could get distracted while they drove, but times have changed so much that today it's illegal to hold your phone while behind the wheel in many places.

Other notable car accessories include the in-dash minibar, which was actually a thing in some luxury cars for a brief time in the 1950s until common sense took over. Fiat offered a real espresso machine as an accessory for one of its models. The Brodie knob could be seen on lots of steering wheels until power steering came along. For a while before A/C was commonly found in cars, people were attaching swamp coolers to their vehicles. And we can't forget the many ways we've had to play music in our automobiles, including eight-track players, cassette tape players, CD players, CD changers, and even record players.