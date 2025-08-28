These Are The Cars You Think Deserve A Cool Restomod
What's old is new again, at least in the wild world of restomods. For just the small price of a gazillion dollars, you can take a classic car and make it even better and faster than its original designers could have ever imagined while maintaining the soul of a classic. I asked you what car you'd restomod given limitless time and money, and you answered with a really surprising spread of fun little roadsters to Malaise Era lane queens. It was satisfying to see support for the misunderstood Chevy Corvair in the comments as well! Thanks for all the great ideas for restomods when I'm rich. I'll be sure to call you out in the Insta post. Without further ado, keep reading to see what cars Jalopnik readers deserve a cool restomod.
I'm not alone in my Corvair love
I agree about the Corvair, but not the 1st gen, the 2nd gen was far sexier, true 4 wheel independent suspension, can add dual master cylinder for safer braking, front disc brakes for stopping, electronic ignition, fuel injection and beefed up suspension.
and
GM had an all new Corvair on the drawing board for the 1970 model year. It got quashed due to the decline in sales of the last 68-69 models and the popularity of the compact Nova and Camaro as well as the new Vega. It had styling akin to a smaller Corvette. Imagine if they built it, Chevrolets 911.
From MJ Posner and Merrill Frank
I wasn't even sure which era Spider to use, they're all so great
Alfa Romeo Spider – beautiful, classic Italian looks and would look/sound amazing if it got the restomod treatment some of its period-counterparts received. More aggressive/modern tires along with a nicely updated motor.....something like a K20 from Honda, or SR20DET from Nissan or even some sort of BMW variant like an S54 if we want to get wild.
From Lucas Maxwell
Restomod ALL the things!
All of them. I'm on Team Restomod Everything during my offseason from Team Baja Everything.
To be more specific, should I win a small lottery, I'd like to do a BEV restomod of a Gen 3 Camaro in a Hot Wheels metallic blue. Any of the 1980's muscle cars is my general preference, though.
From engineerthefuture
A fierce example of American muscle
68-69 Buick GS400. It has stunning body lines that could be updated and accentuated to make an absolutely stunning, unique, and modern muscle GT car.
From Jamahl
It's hip to be a squareback
VW Type 3 Squareback
Picture a Porsche 964 Carrera 4 driveline, with a 4 seat interior trimmed in the highest quality plaid leather, polished chrome, and 1970s style teak wood. The body would be as stock looking as possible, with just subtle changes to improve aerodynamics for high speed driving, and flared fenders for modern tires & wheels.
and
A mint '72 banana-yellow squareback was my first daily at 16. A heater/defroster that accomplished more than just melting grocery bags placed in the rear footwells would have been the ultimate luxury at the time. God, I miss that car and its quirks some days. The spare tire pressure fed the windshield sprayers for crying out loud!
From Rapchat and GreySpace
A bunch of little cars to love forever
First gen MR2, MGB, Fiat 124 Spider, first gen Celica, early Datsun 240-260-280z cars... any of those would be amazing with a smooth, modern 2.0 engine making 250hp or so. Engines that size are everywhere and relatively cheap, so you'd have money left over for paint, upholstery, massaging the suspension, good tires, etc.
From BuddyS
It's so happy to see you
Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite. Forza Horizon 4 had a seasonal challenge where you raced an upgraded version down a forest road against a group of dirt bikes. The car's small size and light weight made it challenging but fun to tame. So just imagine how insane a real life build would be.
From Giantsgiants
Thunderbirds Go!
Malaise era personal luxury cars like Thunderbirds and the Lincoln Mark series, but especially the ones where the styling wrote checks the powertrain couldn't cash. Specifically the 1978-79 Dodge Magnum. Upgrade the powertrain and chassis dynamics, and update the interior to modern luxury standards, you'll end up with a pretty cool grand tourer.
From Frosteeman
Follow your dreams at 88 miles per hour
I know it's been tried, but I want to Northstar the DMC 12. Except I want to go through the car bolt by bolt, improve the fit and finish as I go. Maybe put it on 16" or 17" wheels. I think DMC out of Texas sells a set.
From Drg84
What, this old thing?
A lot of good ones have been mentioned and I wouldn't be against a restomod of anything. How 'bout a VW Thing?!
From Paul R