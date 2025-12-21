Why GM Stopped Making Brand-Specific V8 Engines

You probably suspect the disappearance of division-exclusive V8s has something to do with General Motor's diminishing market share over the decades, and yes, that is a factor. In 1963, GM had over 50% of the American car market locked in while Ford and Chrysler duked it out in the corner for second place, according to the American Enterprise Institute. Checker and Amphicar sat nearby enjoying the show. American Motors Corporation (AMC) and Studebaker were passed out on the floor.

Then, in 1970, GM's market share dropped to 40%, fluctuating throughout the '70s, but never hit 50% again. In 1986, it fell below 40%, then below 30% in 1998, and finally below 20% in 2010. Now, Carvana's value is higher than GM's. But boiling it down to "GM didn't have as much money to develop engines as it used to" ignores other factors. The starting point may have been 1970, when emissions regulations and insurance costs started to strangle high-po V8s. The exotic V8s that divisions were prototyping went "poof," including Pontiac's overhead-cam V8s and Oldsmobile's 32-valve pushrod W-43 455.

Power and compression dropped in the big V8s and smaller engines started to take over. By the time GM reined in all the division-specific V8s in the late 1970s, there were literally a dozen engines in varying configurations being produced. Developing and producing these engines cost plenty of money, as the vibrating Chevrolet 2300 leak factory and mediocre yet unkillable Pontiac Iron Duke didn't pop into existence out of thin air. On top of that, GM vehicles were selling like gangbusters, with market share back up to 46% in 1976. Wait, that last item sounds like good news, right? Well, keeping up with demand put a strain on engine production, resulting in a class-action lawsuit (more on that shortly).