Can You Jump Start A V8 With A 4-Cylinder Car? It's All About The Amps

Okay, we'll admit from the start that this is sort of a trick question. Technically, you can indeed jump-start a V8 with a four-cylinder, but the ability to do so really has nothing to do with cylinder counts. Remember, you don't need a running car — or its engine — to complete a jump-start. You can jump-start a car without cables, too. What you do need are enough amps — and, perhaps, a quick refresher on what actually happens when you start a car this way.

Normally, you turn the key in your ignition (or press the ignition button), allowing your car's starter to draw electricity from the battery to get the engine components moving. When you jump a car, whether you rely on jumper cables or portable jump starters, it's that outside source that provides the electricity instead. Once the second car's engine starts and runs for a few minutes, it's enough to recharge its own battery, and you can disconnect it from the jumper source. So the key here is that you need enough electrical power — measured in amps — to turn the engine of the car you're jumping.

That does mean bigger engines with more cylinders are likely to need more electrical power to start than smaller motors. But that's because of their weight, not necessarily their cylinder count. And it still means you have to know how many amps your jumper puts out compared to how many the target engine requires.