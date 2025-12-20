Why Toyota Tacoma Tailgates Are So Easy For Thieves To Snag
Tailgate thefts have long been a common crime in the U.S., and Toyota Tacoma tailgates form a decent part of it. According to an ABC7 news report from California, Costa Mesa police officers in 2024 documented at least 20 tailgates stolen in a span of just a few months, with 19 of them coming from Tacoma pickup trucks. So why are Toyota Tacoma tailgates so easy for thieves to snag? And what you can do to protect yourself?
They're simple to remove because if they're unlocked, all thieves have to do is pop them open, remove the support cables, disconnect two cable connectors (or cut them), and lift the tailgate. If you're familiar with the process, it takes just a minute, and the tailgate is gone. The Toyota Tacoma is one of five trucks with the best resale value in 2025, and it seems like its tailgates are also in high demand.
Why thieves love Toyota Tacoma tailgates
Thieves steal stuff for money, and the tailgate from a Tacoma costs a pretty penny. Used examples on eBay can fetch between $150 and $1,200. If fully equipped with cameras, wiring, trim pieces, and the handle, the prices can go even higher. On Reddit's r/ToyotaTacoma, one 2021 Tacoma owner reported that "the dealership said it'll likely be $6K+ for a replacement from them (not to mention labor)."
Given how quickly these can be taken, thieves have a relatively easy way of making a fast, low‑risk profit with minimal tools or expertise. This is why tailgates are one of the car parts thieves love to steal the most. Tailgates are usually not matched via Vehicle Identification Number in the same way a vehicle's chassis is. Car parts are usually stamped with parts numbers, but these are not unique to an individual vehicle.
This makes tailgates difficult to match to a specific truck, and thus easy to sell. Thieves can also strip them down and sell handles, trim pieces, cameras, and other parts separately. Although videos and news reports bring awareness to tailgate theft, they also show thieves how easy it is to steal them. And the Tacoma is the most popular truck in its class, meaning that spare parts such as a tailgate can easily find new buyers.
How to protect your Toyota Tacoma tailgate from getting stolen
If you own a Tacoma from 2016 or later, you're in a bit of luck, because that's when Toyota introduced lockable tailgates as part of standard equipment for the Tacoma. That said, these don't guarantee your tailgate will be completely safe. A tonneau cover or truck cap can also help deter thieves because of their additional locking mechanisms.
There are also plenty of accessory manufacturers that offer security locks, hose clamps, pop and lock solutions, brackets, and other hardware components to make it more difficult for thieves to steal them. Also make sure to strategically park your Tacoma with the tailgate close to an obstacle. If you park your Tacoma in your driveway, it's also a good idea to invest in cameras, motion sensor lights, and alarms.
Regardless of what you do, mark your tailgate with your Tacoma's VIN. If the tailgate is stolen and later recovered, authorities can immediately link it back to your truck. In December 2025, FOX26 Houston reported that police in Texas found a stash of stolen tailgates, taken from more than 20 pickup trucks, with a total estimated value of around $20,000. The Tacoma may be one of the cheapest new trucks you can buy, but don't let the price fool you. Its tailgate is a hot item.