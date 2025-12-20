Why Toyota Tacoma Tailgates Are So Easy For Thieves To Snag

Thieves steal stuff for money, and the tailgate from a Tacoma costs a pretty penny. Used examples on eBay can fetch between $150 and $1,200. If fully equipped with cameras, wiring, trim pieces, and the handle, the prices can go even higher. On Reddit's r/ToyotaTacoma, one 2021 Tacoma owner reported that "the dealership said it'll likely be $6K+ for a replacement from them (not to mention labor)."

Given how quickly these can be taken, thieves have a relatively easy way of making a fast, low‑risk profit with minimal tools or expertise. This is why tailgates are one of the car parts thieves love to steal the most. Tailgates are usually not matched via Vehicle Identification Number in the same way a vehicle's chassis is. Car parts are usually stamped with parts numbers, but these are not unique to an individual vehicle.

This makes tailgates difficult to match to a specific truck, and thus easy to sell. Thieves can also strip them down and sell handles, trim pieces, cameras, and other parts separately. Although videos and news reports bring awareness to tailgate theft, they also show thieves how easy it is to steal them. And the Tacoma is the most popular truck in its class, meaning that spare parts such as a tailgate can easily find new buyers.