10 US States Where Drivers Have The Lowest Interstate Speed Limits

It might be hard to believe, but there are times when driving as fast as possible is not the best option. I know! I'm not exactly a believer in that mentality, either. Yet, after taking a deep dive into the states that keep the speed limit lower than most – as opposed to those who let you drive much faster – there's some logic.

For starters, many of the states in this roundup have absolutely stunning scenery, and a slower drive is more aesthetic. Taking it all in at 60 mph, for example, means you can soak in the sunshine, maybe put the top down on a sleek BMW Z convertible, or engage in conversation with passengers who won't feel as compelled to doomscroll on their phones.

I happen to live in one of these states, and I can tell you that slowing down is not as tedious as it sounds. If the road gets curvy along a mountain pass, you can understand why lawmakers are a bit hesitant to push the limits of speed as high as they will go. Also, if you are heading out on vacation for the holidays, make a mental note about these states and their lower speed limits. You will want to keep one eye on the cruise control and one on the lush scenery.