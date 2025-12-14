Wealthy Jerks Who Park Illegally Finally Face The Tiniest Taste Of That Thing Called 'Consequences'

A lot of people want money to buy things or go places they couldn't possibly afford on a normal income, but after a certain point, nicer things aren't the real benefit of being wealthy — it's being able to use that money to do anything you feel like, at any time. Throw enough money at your problems, and you can go anywhere, do anything, and ignore any law. Or at least that's the promise. As the BBC reports, sometimes society gets tired of that behavior and decides maybe having too much money shouldn't mean you get to park wherever you want.

Apparently, a hotel called the Chancery Rosewood, which lists the cost of a room at just under $5,000 if you want to book a stay next Saturday, has been a particular problem for Londoners. Wealthy guests keep parking their ridiculously expensive cars illegally and then ignoring the parking tickets. Wealthy guests from foreign countries are reportedly especially problematic, since there may as well be no way to make them pay. But you can still tow their cars, and that's exactly what the Westminster City Council has started doing.

Upon hearing that their illegally parked cars would be towed instead of merely ticketed, several owners moved them voluntarily. But not all of them. One Saudi national left their Rolls-Royce Wraith parked where it was, and now it's gone. Oops. So sad. Other exotic and ultra-luxury vehicles have also reportedly been taken away, which will probably be a heck of a surprise whenever the owners remember they have a car parked at the Chancery Rosewood.