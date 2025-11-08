Cuomo's White 'Not The O.J. Bronco' Ticketed After He Illegally Parked It In A Loading Zone

Andrew Cuomo is a lot of things — out-of-touch nepo baby, alleged sex pest, granny killer, two-time loser of the race to become New York City's next mayor — but if there's one thing he definitely isn't, it's good at driving. Whether we're talking about red lights, speed limits, or no-parking zones, the man loves to treat traffic laws like suggestions. And if you thought he might follow the law while driving the white Ford Bronco he insists is not the O.J. Bronco, I have some bad news for you: Hell Gate reports he just got ticketed for parking it illegally.

Now, Cuomo is wealthy, so the cost of that ticket is unlikely to affect his ability to pay his bills or even impact his budget in any way. People with that kind of money tend to treat parking tickets and other citations as the cost of being allowed to do whatever they want, which is part of why fines in other countries often scale based on income. Since the U.S. thinks you should be able to break any traffic laws you want as long as you can afford the fine, though, Cuomo reportedly felt comfortable parking his '96 Bronco in a "truck loading only" zone outside his East 54th Street apartment.

Unfortunately for Cuomo, parking cops in NYC do sometimes still ticket illegally parked cars, even if they're parked in wealthy areas, so he will have to pay that off at some point, which I'm sure is annoying for him. Oh well.