What's Different About High Mileage Oil, And Should You Use It?

Clock enough miles and your engine develops quirks. Not failures or crises. Just quirks. A little oil burn here. A tiny seal seep there. And you're searching for that youth serum for engines that aren't ready for retirement.

Enter high-mileage oil — specially formulated motor oil purposely made for old cars belonging to the high-mile club. Instead of doing the bare minimum, this oil brings a mixture of goodies that makes high-mileage oil different than standard oil. It's formulated with seal conditioners, detergents and dispersants, viscosity modifiers or stabilizers, and anti-wear additives. All loaded and locked in to give the engine more longevity.

Older engines are more open to deterioration as they age and stack up miles. High-mileage engine oil tries to tackle those exact problems. Oil leaks can be addressed by high-mileage's conditioners to repair the seals. High-mileage oil can also help in reducing oil consumption by cleaning out sludge and soot deposits. Its high viscosity and film strength can help minimize metal-on-metal contact inside a weary engine. It can help improve the engine's efficiency and performance.

So high-mileage oil isn't just marketing fluff. High-mileage oils are slightly pricier than regular oil, but the oil formulation is loaded with advanced additives intended to solve specific problems for high-mileage engines, making the added expenses valid.