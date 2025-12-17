Is The Kia Soul Reliable? Here's What J.D. Power Says

We recently said RIP to the Kia Soul. It sold over 1.5 million units since it first debuted in 2009. That was a strong run, backed by not only the Soul's funky styling, but also a rewarding combination of low pricing and smart content. Consider the 2025 entry model: Despite an MSRP of $21,395 (which included destination charges), the Soul LX showcased standard features such as Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, WiFi compatibility, and a bundle of Kia's Drive Wise technologies. Those driver aids included automatic braking, lane-keeping assistance, and a driver-attention monitor. More than just feature-packed, though, the Soul earned drivers' trust with impressive reliability ratings from J.D. Power.

We'll get to the details below, but the bottom line is that J.D. Power has reviewed the Soul's reliability each year it's been in production, and it was only rated as low as "Average" twice. Now, to be clear, we're talking about the J.D. Power Consumer Rating for Quality & Reliability. It uses a 100-point score "based on hundreds of thousands of independent and unbiased opinions of verified car owners." We looked at how reliable Kias are according to Consumer Reports in September, and the short story there was one of generally improving reliability across the brand. And the Soul specifically goes off into the sunset with the sixth-highest CR score for Predicted Reliability in its 22-car segment — with higher marks than the non-hybrid versions of the 2026 Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic.