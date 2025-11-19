The Worst Deals On New Cars Right Now, According To Consumer Reports

By Collin Woodard
Toyota Prius front 3/4 Toyota

New cars are expensive as hell these days. In fact, last month, for the first time ever, the average transaction price on new cars finally crossed the $50,000 mark. That's a whole lot of money to spend on a car, but hey, at least it's also more than most people make in a year. Oh wait, that's not good, either. Thankfully, used cars and depreciation exist, but a lot of people are still drawn to new cars, since not only should they be headache-free for several years, they're also covered by a manufacturer's warranty if anything does go wrong. 

If you happen to be in the market for a new car right now, you can definitely still find some deals out there, but be careful. Our friends over at Consumer Reports recently combed through a trove of actual transaction data provided by TrueCar and found several cars that are currently the worst deals (on average). Of course, prices vary from dealer to dealer, and a car that's in high demand in one city may be a lot less popular in another, so you may actually find a good deal on one of the cars that made this list. 

That said, if you have your heart set on one of these cars, I won't tell you that you shouldn't buy it, but I will say you should seriously consider buying something else. Some of these cars are actually pretty good, but are they worth more than MSRP? I wouldn't say so. And then there's the Chevrolet Malibu, which is barely worth MSRP. How it made the list and why people are allegedly paying over sticker for a car that hasn't been redesigned in a decade, I have no idea, but I promise you do not want to be one of them. Anyway, let's take a look at the other cars that made the list of the worst deals on new cars right now.

Nissan Frontier

2025 Nissan Frontier King Cab SV 4WD

  • MSRP: $37,690
  • Average Transaction Price: $39,173
  • Average Spent Over MSRP: $1,483
  • Percent Spent Over MSRP: 4%

Hyundai Palisade

2025 Hyundai Palisade SE AWD

  • MSRP: $39,200
  • Average Transaction Price: $40,767
  • Average Spent Over MSRP: $1,567
  • Percent Spent Over MSRP: 4%

Chevrolet Malibu

2025 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT

  • MSRP: $31,500
  • Average Transaction Price: $32,885
  • Average Spent Over MSRP: $1,385
  • Percent Spent Over MSRP: 4%

Kia Soul

2025 Kia Soul S

  • MSRP: $22,990
  • Average Transaction Price: $24,051
  • Average Spent Over MSRP: $1,061
  • Percent Spent Over MSRP: 5%

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Trail Edition 2.0 AWC

  • MSRP: $29,245
  • Average Transaction Price: $30,658
  • Average Spent Over MSRP: $1,413
  • Percent Spent Over MSRP: 5%

GMC Sierra

2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Pro 4WD

  • MSRP: $47,600
  • Average Transaction Price: $50,185
  • Average Spent Over MSRP: $2,585
  • Percent Spent Over MSRP: 5%

Toyota Prius

2025 Toyota Prius LE

  • MSRP: $28,350
  • Average Transaction Price: $29,934
  • Average Spent Over MSRP: $1,584
  • Percent Spent Over MSRP: 6%

Kia K5

2025 Kia K5 GT

  • MSRP: $33,290
  • Average Transaction Price: $35,159
  • Average Spent Over MSRP: $1,869
  • Percent Spent Over MSRP: 6%

Hyundai Kona

2025 Hyundai Kona SE

  • MSRP: $24,550
  • Average Transaction Price: $26,091
  • Average Spent Over MSRP: $1,541
  • Percent Spent Over MSRP: 6%

Kia Sportage

2025 Kia Sportage EX AWD

  • MSRP: $31,290
  • Average Transaction Price: $33,343
  • Average Spent Over MSRP: $2,053
  • Percent Spent Over MSRP: 7%
Comment(s)

Recommended