How Reliable Are Kias? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

There are few automakers which offer a range quite so versatile as that of Kia's. Currently, Kia boasts options for those on a budget, such as with the $20,490 Soul, spacious family-friendly choices like the Sportage and Telluride, in addition to hybridized and electrified choices. This is encouraging, as there is pretty much a model for everyone, besides perhaps a work-ready truck and a dedicated sports car.

However, it doesn't matter how complete Kia's range is, or how tempting the prices are, if the cars themselves cannot be relied upon. When Kia first tried entering European and North American markets some decades ago now, the cars were cheap, but they felt it too, and it took some years for Kia to get over its reputation of building cheap cars which didn't last. Fortunately, the tide has very much turned on this reputation, as evidenced by recent reports from Consumer Reports (CR), who clearly show that — while Kia isn't leading the industry in terms of reliability — it is steadily climbing the ranks.

Big names such as Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru vie for the top spot, but Kia isn't too far behind, and firmly finds itself within the top 10 for new car reliability, and it's not too far behind in terms of maintenance costs and customer satisfaction either. In terms of used car reliability, the Korean brand does sit a little lower down in the rankings, but for a brand that's been improving year-on-year, this is what you'd expect to see. As the current crop of models age, it's likely that used car reliability will improve.