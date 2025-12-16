How To Properly Bed Brakes (And What Happens If You Don't)

So you've just slapped in fresh pads and shiny new rotors, feeling like a driveway-mechanic champion. But hold it, the job isn't done. Not even close. Before you blast down the street, you need to bed the brakes, or that new-brake feel won't last long.

Brake bedding (sometimes called pad bedding, burnishing, or break-in) is a controlled procedure that transfers a thin, even layer of pad material onto the rotor surface. That film is what gives brakes stability and consistency. If you recently changed your brake pads or rotors, or you've observed noise and vibration after a brake job, you badly need some bedding. Without it, you get glazed brake pads, uneven pad wear, and longer stopping distances. Proper bedding reduces the problem of brake fade (aka green fade), stabilizes braking performance, and greatly prolongs brake life.

Bed braking procedures vary a lot depending on the brake rotor and pad material (ceramic or organic, semi-metallic, or low-metallic) and application (street or race). But can normal driving do the job for you? Technically, yes — eventually. It would take 100 to 300 miles of normal driving to finish the bedding process. That's slow. Just follow the recommended bedding procedure to speed up the process and ensure optimal brake performance from the start.