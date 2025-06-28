How To Tell If Your Brake Pads Are Glazed

Glazed brakes are caused by the one thing we all do to bring a car to a stop: using the brakes. The way we use the brake pedal plays a part in brake glazing.

We've all probably been warned about riding the brakes, like when going downhill. Riding the brakes means keeping one foot on the pedal while driving, which keeps the brake pads pushed up against the rotors, leading to constant friction and heat. Another unsafe practice is hard braking. Excessive hard braking from aggressive driving or braking hard in stop-and-go traffic will also lead to overheating and glazing the brakes. That's what automatic emergency braking systems are for, but we don't blame you for doubting it.

Identifying glazed brakes is actually pretty easy. If you experience reduced braking power and increased stopping distances, that's just scary. Do you hear squeaking or squealing noises when you apply pressure to the brake pedal? Other symptoms include a burning smell, and of course, shiny-looking brake pads. If you experience any vibrations or pulsations when pressing on the brakes, then it may not just be the brake pads that have glazed over. The rotors may also be compromised and have glazing. If you notice any of these symptoms, it's time to bring your car in for a little routine maintenance before your brake system gets any worse.