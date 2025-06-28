How To Tell If Your Brake Pads Are Glazed
A car's brake system is just as important as its engine and transmission. One makes you go, and one helps you stop. Applying a little pressure to the brakes can slow a car down and stop it, but if you suddenly notice a reduced response time from your brakes, there may be a problem.
Whenever we apply pressure to the brake pedal, the brake calipers are pressed against the brake pads, which push up against the rotors. All of this generates friction, and as with any kind of friction, this causes heat to build up. Too much of it can cause the brake pads and rotors to deteriorate, warp, and harden. This hardening looks like a shiny, smooth surface much like a glazed doughnut. Unlike glazed doughnuts — insert Homer Simpson's famous gurgling sound here — glazed brakes can be problematic. Even worse, it's much easier to cause your brake pads to glaze over than you might think.
What causes glazed brakes, and how to identify them
Glazed brakes are caused by the one thing we all do to bring a car to a stop: using the brakes. The way we use the brake pedal plays a part in brake glazing.
We've all probably been warned about riding the brakes, like when going downhill. Riding the brakes means keeping one foot on the pedal while driving, which keeps the brake pads pushed up against the rotors, leading to constant friction and heat. Another unsafe practice is hard braking. Excessive hard braking from aggressive driving or braking hard in stop-and-go traffic will also lead to overheating and glazing the brakes. That's what automatic emergency braking systems are for, but we don't blame you for doubting it.
Identifying glazed brakes is actually pretty easy. If you experience reduced braking power and increased stopping distances, that's just scary. Do you hear squeaking or squealing noises when you apply pressure to the brake pedal? Other symptoms include a burning smell, and of course, shiny-looking brake pads. If you experience any vibrations or pulsations when pressing on the brakes, then it may not just be the brake pads that have glazed over. The rotors may also be compromised and have glazing. If you notice any of these symptoms, it's time to bring your car in for a little routine maintenance before your brake system gets any worse.