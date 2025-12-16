Why Inline-5 Engines Don't Play Well With Carburetors

Pop open the hood on a Ferrari 250 GTO (if you happen to own one or are part of a team that restores these $70-million cars when they go up in flames), and you'll see a 300-horsepower V12 with six twin-throat Weber carburetors. Each carb has two barrels (or throats), meaning each cylinder gets its own and doesn't have to share. This is an exotic racing engine from the 1960s, so this elaborate fuel-feeding setup is understandable. But if you wanted to make a five-cylinder engine run with carburetion in any pleasant, fuel-efficient, powerful, smooth, or low-emission manner, this barrel-per-cylinder setup would be your only workable option.

We've written about the pros and cons of five-cylinder engines before, but only touched briefly on the carburetion issue. The five-cylinder engine hates carburetors. Hates them like Jeremy Clarkson hates Porsche 911s. This is an issue worth exploring because the five-banger suffered decades of development inactivity largely due to its incompatibility with what is, in essence, a glorified perfume atomizer. Seriously, Wilhelm Maybach's patented float-feed carburetor design from 1893 was inspired specifically by his wife's perfume atomizer. It's a (relatively) simple device that wreaks havoc with fives, and it largely comes down to two issues: the firing order and which cylinder gets fuel first.

For the most part, five-cylinder engines are also inline engines, which are the ones mainly discussed here. There are layout outliers, like Volkswagen's VR5, Honda's MotoGP bike V5, and airplane radial engines. Radials are drastically different designs with their own quirks and firing orders. In a radial-five, the firing order is 1-3-5-2-4, which is the same star pattern you'd use to put lugnuts on a five-lug wheel. There is no central cylinder to hog fuel. Same with even-numbered inline and V engines.