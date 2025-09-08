This Is The Only New Car You Can Get With A 5-Cylinder Engine

What if you wanted to get more power than possible from a four-cylinder engine, but with a motor that wasn't as heavy and thirsty for fuel as a six-cylinder mill? The obvious solution for Mercedes-Benz was the 3.0-liter five-cylinder diesel engine introduced with the 1974 300D sedan. And since the I5 was based on Mercedes-Benz's four-cylinder engines of the time, building the new powerplant would be relatively easy and cost-effective. It would go on to be impressively durable, too, with models anecdotally known for crossing the 500,000-mile threshold.

However, the automaker most closely associated with five-cylinder engines is probably another German company, in this case Audi. The Four-rings brand got into five-cylinder engines in 1976 when it featured a 2.1-liter example capable of making 136 horsepower. The Audi 100 was the first gas-powered car with a five-cylinder engine, chosen for its compact packaging that would help achieve a better balance of weight distribution.

And so it's fitting that the last new car you can get with a five-cylinder engine today is an Audi (although in 2027, the new VW Golf R is getting the same mill). The track-friendly Audi RS 3 compact sport sedan takes to the pavement with a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that takes drivers from zero-to-60 in a brisk 3.6 seconds — courtesy of the 396 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque being routed through its quattro all-wheel-drive system.