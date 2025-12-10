Florida Man Crash Lands His Plane On Top Of A Woman's Car While She's Driving Down The Highway

The dashcam video, captured by Jim Coffey and his son, Peter, shows a wild story. The elder Coffey tells Spectrum News 13 that they "saw this plane drop out of the sky," and they themselves were mere seconds away from being the ones hit by the stricken aircraft. Instead, it obviously missed them and hit the Camry. First, it landed on the right side of the car's roof. Then it seemed to bounce up a bit and slide down the front of the car before spinning around on the roadway and coming to a stop. Again, it's a miracle no one was more seriously hurt.

Here's what the father-son duo told Spectrum News:

"I noticed it was there, because there's a plane right there, I was like, 'Hopefully it lands to the side,'" Peter Coffey said. "I thought it might maybe aim around and not hit the car, but bam, the wheel just smacked right dab on the back of the car." "Fortunately, the car didn't roll, it kind of mashed and went to the side," his father said.

The plane originally departed from Merritt Island on an instructional flight before losing power in both engines. I suppose the pilot felt the best place to land was the highway, which was probably a safe bet. Unfortunately for the 57-year-old Camry driver, fate wasn't on her side. Now, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

We've reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information on the crash, and we'll update this story when and if we get a response.