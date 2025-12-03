Boeing Vs. Airbus Safety: Here's What The U.S. Accident Stats Say

Lately, Boeing has dominated headlines and not for good reasons. After a series of incidents involving the 737 MAX and Dreamliner, public perception of Boeing's safety record has declined. However, if you strip away the emotion and look at raw data, the issue becomes far less dramatic.

Based on an analysis of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) records, both manufacturers operate at extraordinarily low accident rates. Between 2014 and 2024, only two to six accidents due to mechanical issues in the engine or landing gear were reported each year despite a staggering six million flights operating annually in the United States. Even more importantly, none of these incidents caused accidents that resulted in fatalities.

When adjusted for the number of flights, Boeing and Airbus show nearly identical records though raw counts can make Boeing appear worse simply because far more of its planes fly in U.S. airspace, roughly three times more than Airbus. Still, public skepticism persists. Part of that comes from Boeing's recent quality-control controversies, as problems such as loose bolts, missing fasteners, and poorly fitted door plugs have been traced to weak oversight at Boeing's own factories and at key suppliers like Spirit AeroSystems. However, another part of it is a statistical illusion.