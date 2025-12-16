The Pros And Cons Of Power Running Boards For Trucks

Running boards offer many benefits for stock or lifted pickup trucks, rugged crossovers, and even the best large SUVs. Besides enhancing your rig's outdoorsy, rugged style, running boards make ingress and egress a more dignified two-step affair, whereas you'll reach, pull, and strain without them.

However, their most significant advantage is the added protection they bring. Not only will running boards protect the rocker panels from scrapes and other objects when off-roading, but they can also shield doors and fenders from dents and dings from erring motorists in parking lots.

Running boards come in fixed and power-folding variants. The former are flat platforms made of steel, aluminum, or hard plastic that attach to the frame, particularly under the doors. Most running boards can support 300 to 500 pounds, but heavy-duty variants can support upward of 600 pounds.

In most applications, running boards make your truck better-looking and more practical for everyday use, but there are downsides. Steel or heavy-duty running boards add weight to your rig, while they tend to collect mud, dirt, snow, and other debris. They also reduce your ride's ground clearance, so keep this in mind if you like off-roading or overlanding over harsh, desolate terrain.

Power running boards do solve two of the problems of fixed side steps, but nothing is perfect. Despite the novelty of having folding steps that extend when you need them and fold away when you don't, power running boards have their own issues, too.