These Are Some Of The Best Large SUVs, According To Consumer Reports

Whether it's traveling with your family of seven and a weekend's worth of luggage, bringing back your weekly stock of groceries from Costco, or even getting emergency construction supplies for your home renovation project, a large SUV comes in handy. A pickup would work in some cases, and some sedans have incredibly practical trunks like the BMW M3 Competition, but a large SUV works every time. However, with so many models on the market, it can be difficult to make a decision. Luckily, we can narrow it down to the best large SUVs on sale with the help of Consumer Reports. It is a non-profit consumer organization known for its independent product testing, consumer-oriented research, and advocacy.

Why trust them? Because they take a scientific approach towards product testing. For example, carmakers include every inch of space behind the last row of seats to specify their cargo space volume. In the real world, however, you can't practically use every inch of that specified cargo space. Consumer Reports tests a vehicle's cargo capacity with the help of an expanding rectangular pipe-frame box, which is enlarged to just about fill the cargo space without preventing the rear tailgate from closing.

This is a more practical approach, as most of the time, you use the cargo space to store rectangular items like bags, boxes, or even a microwave. According to Consumer Reports, the best large SUVs of 2025 are not only big on space inside, but are also safe and reliable. They also have ample cargo space, which is an important testing factor.