These Are Some Of The Best Large SUVs, According To Consumer Reports
Whether it's traveling with your family of seven and a weekend's worth of luggage, bringing back your weekly stock of groceries from Costco, or even getting emergency construction supplies for your home renovation project, a large SUV comes in handy. A pickup would work in some cases, and some sedans have incredibly practical trunks like the BMW M3 Competition, but a large SUV works every time. However, with so many models on the market, it can be difficult to make a decision. Luckily, we can narrow it down to the best large SUVs on sale with the help of Consumer Reports. It is a non-profit consumer organization known for its independent product testing, consumer-oriented research, and advocacy.
Why trust them? Because they take a scientific approach towards product testing. For example, carmakers include every inch of space behind the last row of seats to specify their cargo space volume. In the real world, however, you can't practically use every inch of that specified cargo space. Consumer Reports tests a vehicle's cargo capacity with the help of an expanding rectangular pipe-frame box, which is enlarged to just about fill the cargo space without preventing the rear tailgate from closing.
This is a more practical approach, as most of the time, you use the cargo space to store rectangular items like bags, boxes, or even a microwave. According to Consumer Reports, the best large SUVs of 2025 are not only big on space inside, but are also safe and reliable. They also have ample cargo space, which is an important testing factor.
Jeep Wagoneer
Jeep revived the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer nameplate back in 2021 for its range-topping, full-size, three-row SUVs. Interestingly, while both the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer the same passenger space, the former has more cargo space. Consumer Reports puts its cargo capacity at 63 cubic feet, with the second- and third-row seats folded flat. With the raised third row, the boot can still accommodate three large suitcases and one duffel bag. It has ample passenger space, with the third row spacious enough to seat three adults comfortably. The Wagoneer can be had in a seven- or eight-seater configuration.
In terms of powertrain, the V8 has been discontinued in favor of a new 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, inline six-cylinder gasoline engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It's delivers 18 mpg according to Consumer Reports' tests, which is 3 mpg more than the V8. It doesn't quite measure up to the best SUVs with unbeatable gas mileage, but it's still a frugal alternative. The Wagoneer also has the "best-in-class" towing capacity of 10,000 pounds.
The Wagoneer offers a comfortable ride thanks to its air-suspension setup, and its handling is stable. It does come with ADAS safety features such as Pedestrian and Cyclist Emergency Braking, Collision Warning with Active Braking, and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path Detection. Prices for the Jeep Wagoneer start at $59,945, reaching over $80,000 with higher trims and additional fees.
Chevrolet Tahoe
For 2025, the Chevrolet Tahoe got an exterior redesign along with new wheels and a redesigned dashboard. Compared to the Wagoneer, the Tahoe can fit 58 cubic feet of cargo with the second- and third-row seats folded flat. With all the rows up, there's still enough space for grocery or duffel bags. Besides a relatively smaller boot space, the Tahoe's high floor makes loading difficult.
While it got a more powerful diesel than its predecessor, the 5.3-liter gasoline V8 was retained and came with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Consumer Reports rates overall mileage at 17 mpg. You also have the option of a 6.2-liter gasoline V8, which is available on high-performance Tahoe variants.
It also got a rear multi-link suspension, which — while comfortable — has body roll. Higher Tahoe trim variants like the Z71 and High Country can be had with electronic dampers and adaptive air suspension, which makes handling more stable. Safety features include ADAS tech like Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Parking Assist, Reverse Automatic Braking with Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Prices for the Chevrolet Tahoe range from $62,095 to above $84,000, plus around $2,500 in destination fees.
Nissan Armada
2025's Nissan Armada also found itself with a complete redesign that made it look more like a Cadillac Escalade. It comes with a wide variety of trims today, but putting your focus on the data from Consumer Reports can help simplify your buying decision if you decide to get one yourself. CR measures the Armada's rear cargo space at 56 cubic feet with the second- and third-row seats folded flat. With the third row up, there is still space for two large suitcases and a duffel bag.
As part of its 2025 update, the Nissan Armada ditched the V8 for a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. While Consumer Reports has yet to test mileage, Nissan claims a combined fuel economy of 16 to 18 mpg. Towing capacity remains the same as its 2024 counterpart at 8,500 pounds. According to Consumer Reports, the Armada has a stiff ride, and handling isn't great either.
The higher-end variants like the Platinum Reserve, however, do come with adaptive suspension that should offer a better balance of ride and handling. All Armada models also have safety features such as an invisible hood view, forward collision warning, blind spot intervention, and lane intervention. Prices for the Nissan Armada start at $58,840, going up to $79,530 excluding the ~$2,000 destination charges.
Cadillac Escalade
The Cadillac Escalade might be the most expensive SUV in this list, but its interior space does fall short of some of the SUVs listed here. In fact, the Escalade has similar cabin space to the Tahoe, which isn't surprising given that both are based on the same General Motors GM T1 platform. Like other SUVs on this list, the Escalade is available in seven- and eight-seater configurations. 2025 Escalades gained their own glow-up with a new front and rear, as well as new wheels. According to Consumer Reports, the Escalade features a usable cargo space of 56 cubic feet, with second- and third-row seats folded flat. With the third row up, you can store a few small suitcases in the back.
The 2025 update sees the discontinuation of the 3.0-liter diesel engine, while the 6.2-liter naturally aspirated and supercharged V8 engine options have been carried over. Consumer Reports puts the Escalade's fuel economy at 16 mpg overall. Its maximum towing capacity is 8,100 pounds.
The Escalade offers a comfortable ride and stable handling thanks to magnetic ride control and adaptive air suspension. Like the Tahoe, the Escalade's safety features include Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Parking Assist, Reverse Automatic Braking with Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control. The Cadillac Escalade range sits between $93,295and $169,995 plus another $2,500 or so for shipping & handling.
Toyota Sequoia
The Toyota Sequoia received a generational update in 2023, which saw the SUV get a new hybrid engine. This powertrain added a new hybrid battery pack, compromising the model's cargo space. Consumer Reports puts the Sequoia at 43 cubic feet with the second- and third-row seats down. While the third-row seats are raised, you can store around two large suitcases behind them. The 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid engine has been carried over and delivers a combined fuel economy of 18 mpg, according to Consumer Reports tests. Towing capacity stands at a maximum of 9,520 pounds.
The Sequoia gets independent front and multi-link rear suspension, while top variants get optional air suspension. It offers a comfortable ride, but it isn't that good in terms of dynamics. Safety features include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, and Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist. Prices for the Toyota Sequoia range start at $62,425 and go up to $83,915, once again excluding around $2,000 in destination fees.