Nerf Bars Vs. Running Boards: Which Should You Consider For Your Truck?

Drivers who recently joined the burgeoning ranks of large truck or SUV owners may notice that the elevated ride height that affords such a commanding view of the road might have a drawback. If you're vertically challenged, of a certain age, or both, a side step to make entry and exit easier is probably on your short list of accessories. A quick browse of leading accessories purveyors could lead to both nerf bars and running boards as a solution. Both appear to serve the same purpose, so what's the difference?

Running boards have been around since the days of the horse-drawn carriage which had huge wheels and a high ground clearance. Also recall that many early automobiles featured sweeping running boards integrated into the coachwork from wheel opening to wheel opening. Nowadays, most running boards — even factory or dealer installed options — are a bolt-on affair.

Like their name implies, running boards feature a wide, flat surface to assist in climbing into tall vehicles. Note that running boards will obviously support the weight of a person, but they're not typically tough enough to survive a bash from a large rock unscathed, or support the weight of the vehicle as a jacking point while changing a flat tire. Some running boards are pretty stealthy, too, retracting automatically via a door-triggered electric motor when not needed.