Nerf Bars Vs. Running Boards: Which Should You Consider For Your Truck?
Drivers who recently joined the burgeoning ranks of large truck or SUV owners may notice that the elevated ride height that affords such a commanding view of the road might have a drawback. If you're vertically challenged, of a certain age, or both, a side step to make entry and exit easier is probably on your short list of accessories. A quick browse of leading accessories purveyors could lead to both nerf bars and running boards as a solution. Both appear to serve the same purpose, so what's the difference?
Running boards have been around since the days of the horse-drawn carriage which had huge wheels and a high ground clearance. Also recall that many early automobiles featured sweeping running boards integrated into the coachwork from wheel opening to wheel opening. Nowadays, most running boards — even factory or dealer installed options — are a bolt-on affair.
Like their name implies, running boards feature a wide, flat surface to assist in climbing into tall vehicles. Note that running boards will obviously support the weight of a person, but they're not typically tough enough to survive a bash from a large rock unscathed, or support the weight of the vehicle as a jacking point while changing a flat tire. Some running boards are pretty stealthy, too, retracting automatically via a door-triggered electric motor when not needed.
Nerf bars are more visceral
Like running boards, nerf bars also have an interesting history, albeit not as old. Nerf bars originated on race cars to prevent damage to vehicles when they bumped into each other on the track. In particular, nerf bars on the sides of race cars prevented tires from rubbing together — or one wheel climbing another — during close-quarters maneuvers.
Nerf bars on trucks and SUVs aren't as popular as they once were during, say, the 1980s. Back then, a set of the tubular protrusions would have paired perfectly with a double hoop fake roll bar replete with KC Hilites à la Marty McFly's Toyota pickup in "Back to the Future." That said, you do still see them around as a sporty alternative to other types of side steps. Typically round or oval, many nerf bars also have a flat section to make them slightly more useful as a step as opposed to a purely cosmetic accessory. Alternatively, some nerf bars have a patch of rubber or grippy sandpaper-like material to improve traction.
Although nerf bars often feature curved ends that extend under the vehicle to make it appear that the entire tube is rigidly attached to the vehicle's frame, they're really bolt-on accessories. Like running boards, nerf bars won't support an extreme amount of weight or serve as rock rails to withstand damage during off-road adventures.
Blurring the distinction
Clearly, both of these accessories will help drivers and passengers climb into tall trucks and SUVs. Other hidden benefits include varying levels of protection from an errant car door opening into your vehicle and leaving an expensive door ding. Plus, they'll block many rocks and pebbles from flying up and chipping the painted surfaces of your vehicle.
Without a doubt, rounded nerf bars have a certain sporty aesthetic but are less well suited as a step. Even nerf bars manufactured with a flat stepping area will be narrower than a typical running board. Plus, nerf bars are typically mounted lower and further out from a vehicle's body, which can actually reduce ground clearance for off-roading. However, the reduced ground clearance of nerf bars is a double-edged sword, because it places the step surface closer to the ground — a positive attribute. Conversely, running boards offer a wide, flat stepping surface that's tucked up close to the rocker panel underneath the door opening.
If you're beginning to think that there's considerable overlap between running boards and nerf bars, you'd be correct. Also consider hybrid products like hoop steps, which are basically nerf bars with drop steps attached below each door opening. In the end, choosing which side step is right for you will involve weighing sporty, rugged looks against a well integrated, sometimes OEM-like appearance. Similarly, consider how much ground clearance you're willing to sacrifice and whether a wide stepping surface is important.