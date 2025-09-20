Should You Lift Your Truck? Pros, Cons, And What To Expect

If you own a truck, there's a good chance that you've thought about lifting it. After all, who doesn't like the coolness that a lifted truck exudes? That thought is often followed by a lot of questions, though. Is it safe? Will it mess up the truck's handling? Is it expensive? We will answer these questions starting with a simple one: Why lift your truck at all? In a nutshell, you lift your truck to improve its ground clearance. That extra clearance helps if you drive off road often, by allowing your truck to clear large obstacles like logs and rocks without damaging its undercarriage.

While lift height can vary greatly, there are two main ways to lift your truck. You can either go with a body lift or a suspension lift. Body lift kits are only available for body-on-frame vehicles. These kits involve adding spacers between the body and the frame to boost the vehicle's height. While body lifts are simple and relatively inexpensive, they do not increase ground clearance without also adding larger tires, and there is a limit to how much they can increase your ride height. Body lifts also raise your vehicle's center of gravity, which can affect the truck's dynamics.

On the other hand, suspension lifts improve your truck's ground clearance because they raise the truck from the axles, which means your body and frame are lifted as well. They also allows you to install larger tires without worrying about clearance issues. That said, suspension lift kits are expensive, as you have to replace most of your suspension components.