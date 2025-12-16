What Are Sipes On A Tire?

Modern tires may seem like a single piece of uniform rubber, but they consist of many parts. Some — such as the beads, radial cord, inner liner, and belt plies — are behind the curtain, so to speak, but are nevertheless crucial for the strength, rigidity, and quality of the tire.

What we see when looking at a tire are the sidewalls and the tread. The former is the side of the tire from the inner beads to the tread, and it's where you'll find all the letters and numbers related to the size, construction, speed rating, and aspect ratio of the tire. The tread is the part of the tire that touches the ground. Tires have three main tread designs: symmetrical, asymmetrical, and directional.

The common denominator among various tread designs is the sipes. The sipes on a tire are those small cuts, slits, or shallow zigzag patterns on the tread. Named after John F. Sipe, who practically invented siping when he cut slits on the soles of his shoes to mitigate slipping in the 1920s, sipes began appearing in tires by the 1950s to do the same thing. Those sipes work silently in the background, helping to increase traction over low-grip surfaces like snowy, icy, or rain-drenched roads.

It doesn't seem like it, but those sipes are like teeth or claws that grab the road, adding more "biting surfaces" on the tread. They also flex and open as the tires roll forward to trap water or snow, which essentially improves grip by keeping the rubber in contact with the road. Moreover, those seemingly random cuts or slits make the tread more flexible, which aids heat dissipation for longer wear and contributes to a smoother, more comfortable ride.