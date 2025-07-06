What Is Hydroplaning, And What Should You Do If It Happens?

You're driving in heavy rain, and suddenly your steering wheel goes light. For a moment, it feels like your car is floating on water. You've just experienced hydroplaning.

Also known as aquaplaning, hydroplaning occurs when a layer of water on the road comes between your car's tires and the road surface, causing you to lose traction and momentarily making your car feel like a boat. Traveling on a film of water also causes you to have limited control over your car's steering and brakes.

Let's break it down. Your car's only points of contact with the road are your tires, which grip it via grooves or tread patterns on their outer surface. The treads also act as channels to disperse water when you're driving on wet roads. However, if you're going too fast, the tires are rotating faster than the rate at which they can disperse water. This causes them to drive on the water surface on the road instead of cutting through it. Hydroplaning can last for a moment or several seconds, but that time is enough for you to lose control and crash into a guardrail or another car.