Tire Siping Explained: What It's Meant To Do, And Why Not Everyone Recommends It

Tire siping sounds like something a workshop made up to upsell to you during an oil change, but it's actually a legit procedure. It involves cutting tiny slits into the tread blocks to help your tires grip better in slippery conditions like driving in the snow. These little slices flex open as the tire rolls, giving it a larger footprint to bite into slippery surfaces. Think of the small sipes as additional gripping edges that hold onto the road more effectively. The idea isn't new and actually dates back to the 1920s, and it's why winter tires don't just look different, they act different. More sipes mean more grip when traction disappears in icy conditions.

From the factory, siping is baked into many winter tires for this exact reason. Some shops offer to cut sipes into regular all-season tires or even performance tires as they aren't as good in extreme winter conditions, and are known as aftermarket siped tires. Sounds great, right? Better traction without buying a whole new set? Hold on now, not so quick. Aftermarket siping is a mixed bag, and plenty of tire pros say it's more trouble than it's worth unless you really need it.