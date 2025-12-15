What's The Difference Between A Single- And A Dual-Clutch Transmission?

Raise your hand if you answered that the difference between a single and dual-clutch transmission is one clutch. Excellent. We're halfway home.

Single-clutch and dual-clutch transmissions differ in how they are designed to select gears, but they actually share fundamentals. Power reaches the drive wheels by transferring engine torque through a rotating, gear-lined input shaft — coupled to the engine flywheel via the clutch — that meshes with gears on a corresponding output shaft. The idea is to select gears that work in harmony with the engine as revs increase and decrease, whether there's one clutch or two.

Their roads diverge from here. Single-clutch transmissions, often called SCTs, use one shaft for input gears and another for output gears. Only a single gear can be selected and engaged at a time, either manually, as with a clutch pedal and shifter, or electronically. Dual-clutch transmissions — often DCTs for short — trade a clutch pedal for an extra clutch, one for odd gears, and one for even gears, and separate those odd and even gears on two shafts. The clutches operate electronically. That means while you're tooling around in third gear through one clutch, the other is pre-selecting the next gear — say, second or fourth — to be engaged almost instantly. Manual input is optional.