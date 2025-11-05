A Manual C8 Corvette Might Finally Be Within Reach, Thanks To Tremec
The first Chevrolet Corvettes hit the streets in 1953 equipped with automatic two-speed Powerglide transmissions. For the first two model years an automatic was the only option, but that changed with the introduction of the Synchro-Mesh 3-speed manual transmission for the 1955 model year. Chevrolet would go on to offer a manual transmission in a variety of Corvette models every year for the next 65 years, until the 2020 debut of the C8 Corvette.
Many Corvette fans and admirers mourned the loss of the manual option in the new mid-engine C8. Not that there was anything inherently wrong with the C8's Tremec TR-9080 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle (DCT), which MotorTrend described upon the C8 Singray's debut as:
"Exceptional for a first try, a game effort to match Porsche's benchmark PDK." and "so smooth in Tour mode that you don't get a sense of just how fast you're going"
The weight of the loss continued however, until Tremec introduced its new 6-speed manual transaxle into the aftermarket world, unleashing the potential for a manual C8 Corvette. Tremec is recognized for producing nearly indestructible transmissions with its TR-6060 and T-56 Magnum manual transmissions found in cars such as the Hellcat Dodge Challenger and Camaro ZL-1.
Is a C8 Corvette with a manual transmission option coming soon?
The list of cars you can get with a manual transmission in 2025 includes rugged off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco to upscale models like the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and even economical entrants like the Mazda3 Hatchback. The absence of a manual-shift option for the Corvette hasn't impacted sales, according to the data-crunchers at GM Authority. Although the likelihood of a manual C8 from Chevrolet seems farfetched, it'll be interesting to see if a manual-shift option returns to the Corvette for future generations.
Perhaps the most exciting aspect of Tremec's new offering is its potential use in custom builds. Tremec says its new manual 6-speed transaxle is similar in many ways to the C8's DCT.
"The TREMEC manual 6-speed transaxle maintains the TR-9080 DCT unit's packaging envelope and mounting points to help builders design things around the transaxle for optimal suspension fitment and travel maximum handling capability."
In addition to the new transaxle's similar size and shape, it also uses the same mounting points as the current Corvette's TR-9080 DCT. If you're dreaming about swapping Tremec's new transaxle into an existing C8, there are other considerations beyond whether or not the gearbox will bolt into place of the automatic. You'll need to install a third pedal for the clutch and a shifter in the center console, provisions for which aren't included because the manual was never an option in the C8. Once everything fits you'll need to reprogram a variety of systems to the new gearbox to play nice with the rest of the car.