A Manual C8 Corvette Might Finally Be Within Reach, Thanks To Tremec

The first Chevrolet Corvettes hit the streets in 1953 equipped with automatic two-speed Powerglide transmissions. For the first two model years an automatic was the only option, but that changed with the introduction of the Synchro-Mesh 3-speed manual transmission for the 1955 model year. Chevrolet would go on to offer a manual transmission in a variety of Corvette models every year for the next 65 years, until the 2020 debut of the C8 Corvette.

Many Corvette fans and admirers mourned the loss of the manual option in the new mid-engine C8. Not that there was anything inherently wrong with the C8's Tremec TR-9080 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle (DCT), which MotorTrend described upon the C8 Singray's debut as:

"Exceptional for a first try, a game effort to match Porsche's benchmark PDK." and "so smooth in Tour mode that you don't get a sense of just how fast you're going"

The weight of the loss continued however, until Tremec introduced its new 6-speed manual transaxle into the aftermarket world, unleashing the potential for a manual C8 Corvette. Tremec is recognized for producing nearly indestructible transmissions with its TR-6060 and T-56 Magnum manual transmissions found in cars such as the Hellcat Dodge Challenger and Camaro ZL-1.