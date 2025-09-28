Replacing Your Valve Stems May Be More Important Than You Think

They don't get as much attention as high-tech, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), but many people actually consider tires to be the most important safety feature on your car. After all, those four rings of rubber are the only parts of your car that touch the road. Maintaining proper air levels is one of the best ways to get the most mileage out of your tires, which is where valve stems come into play.

Valve stems are those small rubber tubes sticking out of your wheel that allow you to attach an air hose for inflation purposes. Unfortunately, valve stems can also let air out if they're damaged, whether by an accident or routine wear and tear. Because they're usually made of rubber, which can dry out and crack as the years pass, valve stems can also be damaged by the passage of time. Meanwhile, metal valve stems are subject to corrosion.

In addition, most modern cars have automatic tire-pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) to let you know if one of your tires needs air. The TPMS sensors are often attached to the valve stems. So, another potential worry is that a damaged valve stem can compromise the TPMS sensor.

The bottom line is that underinflated tires can reduce your car's fuel economy, impair its handling, and even lead to dangerous blowouts. It's a serious issue, and the NHTSA reports hundreds of deaths each year — including 646 in 2023 — due to tire-related causes.