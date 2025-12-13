Why Do Some Engines Use Hydraulic Lifters?

The engines of yesteryear were pretty simple, with tappets clackity-clacking away on cam lobes, opening valves, and making a ruckus while doing it. Mechanical lifters were adequate for valve operation, but they required a small clearance, or lash, that needs periodic adjustment. They're also noisier and wear more over time. Hydraulic lifters, on the other hand, solved some of these problems. They contain an internal piston and use engine oil to maintain zero lash automatically, running quieter with less maintenance but relying on clean, proper lubrication.

Hydraulic lifters first appeared in the 1930s, but they didn't truly take off until Cadillac used them in its legendary V16. That engine proved an irresistible turning point, showcasing that a lifter that maintains zero valve clearance on its own makes the engine smoother and far easier to live with. Soon enough, solid lifters started being phased out, with only a few automakers still sticking with them nowadays.