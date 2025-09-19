Optimus AI Head Leaves Tesla To Work At Meta, And It Wasn't Because Of Money

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced earlier this month that he expects robotics sales to make up a full 80% of Tesla's value. He sees no limit to how many semi-functional Optimus robots people will buy, and he expects Tesla to largely pivot to being an AI and robotics company that does a little bit of carmaking on the side. It's unfortunate for Musk and his view of Tesla, then, that the company's head of Optimus AI just quit — even seemingly taking a pay cut to get out.

Ashish Kumar, former head of AI for Tesla's Optimus project, announced his departure from Tesla on Twitter last night. His LinkedIn profile says he's now at Meta, working as a research scientist, and he stated in a follow-up tweet that the decision to leave wasn't influenced by money — in fact, the "financial upside at Tesla was significantly larger." Generally, in the business world, it's not a great sign when the most important people for your company's most important project jump ship without a clear motivation. It points toward issues with the project, the company, or the management.