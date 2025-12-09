11 Factory Cars With Quarter-Mile Times Of 10 Seconds Or Less

Just two decades ago, 10-second cars required some serious upgrades to existing sports cars. Larger turbochargers. Stronger internals. Nitrous. And, of course, a prayer that the engine won't explode. Anyone who watched "Fast and Furious" would know what we are talking about. The cult movie released the 10-second car into the mainstream, and 20 years later, people are still wondering which cars can cover the quarter mile in fewer than 10 seconds.

The truth is, pulling this off is anything but simple. Sure, adding power mostly solves the problem, but you also need grippy tires and quick-shifting transmissions. And at the turn of the century, the tech wasn't ready. The 650-hp Ferrari Enzo, as tested by Motor Trend, covered the quarter mile in 11.0 seconds with a 133.9-mph trap speed. Back then, this was the de facto hypercar.

Today, however, a dozen vehicles can cover the quarter mile in the 9-second range, including hypercars, supercars, and even sedans — factory warranties included. Yes, electrons have made the feat much easier, but don't overlook other technological advancements, like the spine-crushing launch control in performance vehicles.

The fascinating thing is that most of these factory cars with sub-10-second quarter-mile times can pull this off day in, day out. Ready to be amazed? Then, engage launch control. Press brake pedal. Press gas pedal. Release brake pedal — off we go!