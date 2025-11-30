Why New Mazda 3s Still Have A Torsion Beam Rear Suspension

When the existing fourth-generation Mazda 3 hatchback and sedan debuted in 2019, we lauded it for being smoother and quieter than the previous model. It also received a top safety pick award from the IIHS, making it among the safest family cars in the market. And Mazda did it without abandoning the nippy handling and driving feel that remains a hallmark of the "Zoom-Zoom" car brand.

It may not seem like it, but the fourth-gen Mazda 3 is an all-new model riding on an all-new platform and chassis setup. Perhaps its most significant and controversial change is the rear suspension. The outgoing third-gen Mazda 3 had a multi-link suspension in the rear, which was an independent architecture renowned for its fine-tuned balance of ride comfort and sporty handling. But for the fourth-gen model, Mazda engineers did a rethink and ditched the independent suspension for a torsion beam rear end.

Why is this significant, you ask? For an automaker that imbues all its cars with the "Jinba Ittai" (or "horse and rider as one") philosophy, wasn't it counterintuitive to ditch a sportier rear suspension for something as plebian as a torsion beam? In other words, how would the horse respond if it were given a donkey's hind legs?