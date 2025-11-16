Kawasaki Revives The KLE500 – And This Time, US Riders Get A Shot

After nearly a year of teasing, Kawasaki has unveiled the KLE500, a name that may sound familiar to riders who have been around the trail a few times. While the original was not available in the U.S. and has been out of production since 2007, the revived KLE500 is an all-new design, and will be coming to the States as well as the rest of the world. The small adventure bike will slot in nicely between the more dirt-oriented KLX300 and the heavyweight KLR650.

While we're still missing a few key pieces of information about the KLE500, here's what we do know. The trellis frame weighs just 41.8 pounds. It does not use a separate subframe for the rear passenger and cargo area, a design that has shown weakness on the KLR650. The design offers a relaxed, upright riding position, with ergonomics inspired by Kawasaki's KX dirt bikes.

The engine, the same 451 cc parallel-twin as the Ninja 500 and Eliminator, is a stressed member, attaching both to the frame and the swingarm. It answers the long-standing cry of KLR650 owners for a sixth gear, with an assist and slipper clutch to help make shifts smooth. Among the stats Kawaski has not yet released are this engine's horsepower and torque figures for the KLE500. It should be in the ballpark of the 51 horsepower and 31.7 pound-feet of torque of the Ninja 500, but adventure bikes are often tuned to optimize torque rather than horsepower, so we'll have to wait for exact figures.