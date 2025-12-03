What Car Deserves To Be Featured In A Movie Chase Scene?
I watched Michael Bay's 2005 film "The Island" last night, a very disjointed and strange yet fun and extremely stylish action techno-thriller starring Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson, which for some reason features an explosion-filled chase scene with the Cadillac Cien concept as the star vehicle. The Cien was already three years old when "The Island" came out, but it fit right into the movie's look (and still looks amazing more than twenty years on).
I've asked our audience to tell me about their favorite car chases in movies or television before, but I've got a new prompt in the same vein for you: What car do you think deserves to be featured in a car chase? This could be a production car or a concept car, and I'll accept answers from any era and of any vehicle type. Let's have some fun with it, people. (If you name a car that has been featured in a maybe-obscure car chase, but it's still a good answer, I might include it.)
My suggestion
I might have to go with one of the Cien's peers, the 2004 Chrysler ME Four-Twelve concept. This phenomenal supercar had the Bugatti Veyron in its sights, using an AMG-built Mercedes M120 V12 with four turbochargers sending 850 horsepower to all four wheels. Chrysler said the ME Four-Twelve would have a top speed of 248 mph, and the company even built working test prototypes, but the project was canceled before it went into production, perhaps because Mercedes was too nervous that it would overshadow and out-perform the SLR. It's such a shame, because look at the thing! The Art Deco–inspired styling still looks phenomenal today, and it could fit into any sort of futuristic setting. That engine would sound amazing on film, too.
The original ME Four-Twelve concept still exists, but I'm not sure if any of the test cars do. If one of them does, Stellantis, let's get that baby running again and onto the big screen. It's honestly shocking the concept wasn't featured in something in period. But what about you? What car do you think deserves to be in a car chase? I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.