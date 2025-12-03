What Car Deserves To Be Featured In A Movie Chase Scene?

I watched Michael Bay's 2005 film "The Island" last night, a very disjointed and strange yet fun and extremely stylish action techno-thriller starring Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson, which for some reason features an explosion-filled chase scene with the Cadillac Cien concept as the star vehicle. The Cien was already three years old when "The Island" came out, but it fit right into the movie's look (and still looks amazing more than twenty years on).

I've asked our audience to tell me about their favorite car chases in movies or television before, but I've got a new prompt in the same vein for you: What car do you think deserves to be featured in a car chase? This could be a production car or a concept car, and I'll accept answers from any era and of any vehicle type. Let's have some fun with it, people. (If you name a car that has been featured in a maybe-obscure car chase, but it's still a good answer, I might include it.)