Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG): What It Is And How It Works

In the early 2000s, when the Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) debuted, there was a problem that many drivers faced when buying a new car. Conventional automatics were smooth, but they weren't efficient, and manuals were efficient but tiring in traffic. Developed by Borg-Warner and licensed for Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, SEAT, and Cupra models, the DSG offered automatic convenience with manual precision.

From the outside, nothing about a DSG car looks unusual. But there is a slight tweak that makes a world of difference: the gearbox selects the next ear in advance, cutting the lag that torque converters bring with them. This allows automakers to give consumers the snappier acceleration and lower emissions of a manual without having to buy one, although there are countries where manuals are still more popular. Audi calls its version of the DSG the S Tronic, while Ford, BMW, Mercedes, and others use similar designs under different names.