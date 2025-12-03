Congress Proposes A New Space Agency, The National Institute For Space Research

A new bill introduced in Congress seeks to maintain America's premiere position in space science, which would create a brand new space agency called the National Institute for Space Research. The five senators behind the bill come from both parties, led by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and including ex-astronaut Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). The stated purpose here is to "ensure the nation is equipped to lead in the next space race."

The bill is called the Space Research and Continuing Exploration Act (i.e., Space RACE, get it?). While it would do a few things if enacted, its centerpiece is that new agency, which will also need a spiffy acronym. NISP, I guess? Never mind the fact that Brazil already has its own National Institute for Space Research, which surely won't get confusing at all. Anyway, NISP would be "federally controlled but independently operated," likely in the same vein as NASA. Where NASA does its own research and missions, NISP would be more of a coordinator, ensuring that important space-based science from around the world continues to be done on American space stations.

That's really the key to this whole thing: the International Space Station is due to be retired in 2030, and the plan going forward is for a series of private-sector stations to take its place. That might make it difficult for scientists to know where and how to apply for research to get done. NISP would be a one-stop shop solution, at least in theory. This dovetails with another of the bill's goals, to "support public-private partnerships and economic development."