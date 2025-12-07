You Can Buy A Ferrari-Engined Maserati For The Price Of A Camry (But You Might Regret It)

For many gearheads, the dream of owning a Ferrari is just that — a dream. A new Ferrari will set you back hundreds of thousands of dollars, and that's for an entry-level model with no options. Used examples from the storied brand can be much cheaper, but the maintenance bills associated with old Ferrari models is nothing short of terrifying.

Even if you can get your head around the purchase and maintenance costs of a cheap Ferrari, it might not even be suitable for daily needs. These are sports cars, so they're not exactly ideal for running kids to and from school, or for squeezing in a few weeks worth of groceries. All is not lost, though, as answers do exist out there for the Ferrari-loving gearhead wanting Italian thrills on a more reasonable budget.

The answers come in the shape of various Maseratis, which share critical Ferrari DNA. Models like the 4200 GT Coupe and GranTurismo sport Ferrari-derived engines, but these are still sports cars, making them far from perfect for daily duties. Then, there's the Ghibli. Not the classic Ghibli, which is every bit as sensitive and sporting as a Ferrari of old, but the stylish four-seat sedan which debuted as a 2014 model year. Under the hood sits a turbocharged V6 engine, assembled by Ferrari itself, giving the Ghibli some real sporting credentials. The real appeal, though, is that an early Ghibli could be yours for just around $12,500, according to Kelley Blue Book's fair purchase price guide.

Whether you should or not is another case altogether though, as — although this isn't a fully fledged Ferrari — that exciting Italian DNA comes with a myriad of its own wallet-troubling issues.