You Can Buy A Ferrari-Engined Maserati For The Price Of A Camry (But You Might Regret It)
For many gearheads, the dream of owning a Ferrari is just that — a dream. A new Ferrari will set you back hundreds of thousands of dollars, and that's for an entry-level model with no options. Used examples from the storied brand can be much cheaper, but the maintenance bills associated with old Ferrari models is nothing short of terrifying.
Even if you can get your head around the purchase and maintenance costs of a cheap Ferrari, it might not even be suitable for daily needs. These are sports cars, so they're not exactly ideal for running kids to and from school, or for squeezing in a few weeks worth of groceries. All is not lost, though, as answers do exist out there for the Ferrari-loving gearhead wanting Italian thrills on a more reasonable budget.
The answers come in the shape of various Maseratis, which share critical Ferrari DNA. Models like the 4200 GT Coupe and GranTurismo sport Ferrari-derived engines, but these are still sports cars, making them far from perfect for daily duties. Then, there's the Ghibli. Not the classic Ghibli, which is every bit as sensitive and sporting as a Ferrari of old, but the stylish four-seat sedan which debuted as a 2014 model year. Under the hood sits a turbocharged V6 engine, assembled by Ferrari itself, giving the Ghibli some real sporting credentials. The real appeal, though, is that an early Ghibli could be yours for just around $12,500, according to Kelley Blue Book's fair purchase price guide.
Whether you should or not is another case altogether though, as — although this isn't a fully fledged Ferrari — that exciting Italian DNA comes with a myriad of its own wallet-troubling issues.
Here's why you might regret owning a Maserati Ghibli
Starting off with issues that are more widely recognized, early Ghibli models suffer from a few recalls — six alone for the 2014 model year. All six are fairly concerning, too. They include fire risks due to short-circuiting electrical systems, improperly-secured tie rod bolts, and the potential of acceleration issues due to floor mats jamming under the pedal.
Also, these Maserati-designed and Ferrari-built engines aren't exactly bulletproof. Similarly to an issue that recalled 450,000 Nissan and Infiniti models, some owners have experienced total and unexpected engine failure. Repairs bills exceeded the current value of the entire vehicle in some of those instances, and that's without a single warning light popping up prior. Others have seen warning lights highlighting a drop in oil pressure, with bills in the region of $25,000 to $30,000 provided as a resolution.
Even if you manage to get hold of a good model that can escape these horrendous failures, the running costs can be somewhat upsetting, especially if you're used to something a little cheaper. According to CarEdge, owners can expect to spend $9,125 on maintenance and repairs after 10 years, which is actually marginally lower than other luxury cars in the same segment — but still way more than what you'd spend on a Camry or Accord.
CarEdge also points out that the Ghibli has around a 20% chance of requiring a major repair in the first five years. That's 9% better than the segment it belongs to, but that major repair could still mean a new engine billed at over $20,000. A cheap Ghibli is a tempting proposition, but you'll need to be aware of the bills that await.