Ford's Lion Diesel Engine In The F-150 Was An Underrated Engine That Deserved Better

The 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 that Ford installed in the F-150 (which was a successor to the F-100) wasn't just an off-the-shelf European diesel. Its origins can be traced back to an architecture Ford first developed with Peugeot-Citroën. But before it came to the F-150, this so-called Lion engine family was further refined throughout the years in Jaguars and Land Rovers, later being rebuilt from the ground up with heavy-duty components befitting the requirements of most truck enthusiasts. Ford gave it a stronger forged crankshaft, a compacted-graphite iron block, upgraded bearings, a high-pressure 29,000 psi injection system, and a water-cooled variable turbo.

And in spite of how infamous diesel engines are for their noise, the Lion barely emitted more than a polite murmur. Testers had to stand directly in front of the grille to make sure it wasn't hiding its spark plugs somewhere. It was just that quiet once it warmed up, idling like a mild-mannered gas V6.