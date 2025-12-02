The Plan To Replace The Military's Radar Plane Keeps Falling Apart

Congress, meanwhile, doesn't seem to have gotten the Pentagon's memo. The House Appropriations Committee continued to fund the development of the U.S. version of the E-7, immediately after it was supposedly canceled. That was reinforced by the program's inclusion in the government funding bill in September, and then again in the deal that ended the longest shutdown in American history in November, which carved out $200 million for the radar plane's continued prototyping, per Defense One. In other words, even a bitterly divided Congress is explicitly sending money to a program that the DoD doesn't seem to want.

Can beleaguered planemaker Boeing finally breath a sigh of relief? Of course not! While the E-7 navigates its on-again, off-again romance with the U.S., the rest of the world appears to be waving off it altogether. In September, South Korea decided to cancel its future orders of the plane (it does already have four in service) in favor of another model made by L3Harris, per the War Zone. Then in November, the Dutch Ministry of Defense, apparently on behalf of all NATO, declared that it was canceling all its proposed (though never confirmed) orders for the E-7, per the War Zone again. From the sounds of it, NATO wants to start weaning itself off its reliance on American assets and start buying European instead. In this case, that almost certainly means the Saab GlobalEye, which is built on a Bombardier Global 6000/6500 platform.

Putting that all together, the current plan appears to be... uh, muddled. The E-7 is an established aircraft that nobody seems to want anymore, even though the need is greater than ever. At least our allies are bringing other models into their fleets. The U.S.? I'm going to need a bigger dish to detect that one.